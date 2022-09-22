Bangkok governor supports entertainment venues staying open until 4 a.m.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has stated that it is pursuing approval for extending nighttime business hours in order to revitalize the capital city’s tourism industry.

During a recent meeting hosted by the Thai Hotels Association, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt expressed his support for entertainment venues staying open until 4 a.m., stating that the extended hours support tourism businesses, which are vital to the city’s economy as they create jobs and pay taxes.







The governor stated that the concept, which requires government approval, must be carefully considered and implemented to avoid affecting any parties, especially local residents.

Chadchart added that the BMA is currently working on a number of projects, such as a lighting event along the Chao Phraya River and Klong Phadung Krung Kasem as part of the “Colourful Bangkok Festival” at year’s end, to further promote tourism in the capital. (NNT)

































