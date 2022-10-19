Mu Koh Surin National Park in the Andaman Sea reopens October – May

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP) has reopened Mu Koh Surin National Park, after closing to allow nature to restore itself and because of the monsoon season for the previous five months.

The official announcement opens tourism in the Andaman Sea, Surin Islands, Koh Phra Thong subdistrict, Kuraburi district, Phang Nga province, from 15 October 2022 to 15 May 2023.







There are preparations and readiness on every side to receive tourism again, both for safety and convenience and to ensure that all is environmentally friendly, with the aim of making tourism active again. (NNT)

































