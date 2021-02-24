MRTA accused of illegally scrapping bidding contest

Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC) filed a complaint with the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases against the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) for scrapping a bidding contest for the Orange Line project.

The lawyer of the company filed the complaint on Feb 22, accusing MRTA executives and officials responsible for the Orange Line of malfeasance under Sections 157 and 165 of the Criminal Code and Section 172 of the Organic Act on Counter-Corruption.







The complaint concerns a process to a select a contractor to build the western part of the Orange Line and operate the whole link between Bang Khun Non and Min Buri. The company said that MRTA and relevant parties illegally changed selection criteria after companies had bought documents of bidding terms.

BTSC earlier filed its complaint against MRTA and its contractor selection committee with the Central Administrative Court which later doubted that their decision on the bidding contest was legal. The court suspended the amended bidding terms pending its order.







However, on Feb 3, MRTA scrapped the bidding contest in the way that damaged BTSC which was a bidder.

The court accepted the case and will place its order in the process of complaint examination on March 15. (TNA)











