Move Forward Party wins 32 constituency seats from all 33 seats in Bangkok

With 99 per cent of the votes counted, the unofficial election results, published on the Election Commission’s website showed Move Forward Party (MFP) and Pheu Thai, the main opposition parties, lead the race as the pro-military camp lags far behind.

MFP, led by Pita Limjaroenrat is taking the lead on track to win 113 constituency seats being neck-and-neck with Pheu Thai, which looks set to win 111 seats. The initial results suggest MFP will probably win most party-list seats with more than 14 million votes or 35.75%, followed by Pheu Thai in second place, getting over 10 million votes or 27.18%







Bhumjaithai, which spearheaded the legalisation of cannabis in Thailand looks set to win 68 constituency seats in third place, followed by pro-military camp, Palang Pracharath and United Thai Nation which will probably win 39 seats and 23 seats respectively.

Move Forward comes close to sweep of Bangkok, being projected to win 32 constituency seats from all 33 seats. (TNA)















