Authorities warn of rising PM2.5 levels across Bangkok, forecast to worsen

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Air Pollution Management Communication Center of the Pollution Control Department (PCD) reported that, as of January 26, 2026, PM2.5 concentrations in Bangkok and nearby provinces exceeded national standards in several areas. Affected locations include parts of Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani, and Nonthaburi, as well as multiple districts in Bangkok, especially along major roads such as Phahonyothin Road, Ratchadaphisek–Tha Phra Road, Bang Na–Trat Road, Rama III Road, and Lat Krabang Road.







The Center attributed the elevated pollution levels to stagnant atmospheric conditions and low wind speeds, which have limited pollutant dispersion. Heavy traffic in some areas has also contributed to the accumulation of fine particulate matter. Forecasts indicate that PM2.5 levels may increase further from January 27 to February 2, with authorities closely monitoring the situation.

Authorities urge the public to avoid all forms of open burning and to use public transportation when possible to help reduce PM2.5 levels. Special caution is advised for vulnerable groups, including patients, children, the elderly, and pregnant women.





Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities, wear protective masks when needed, and follow advice from the Ministry of Public Health. Air quality updates are available on the Air4Thai website at Air4Thai.pcd.go.th and through the Air4Thai mobile application. (NNT)



































