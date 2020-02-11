Motorists encouraged to change engine oil, carry out vehicle checks

BANGKOK– The Department of Pollution Control is encouraging motorists, particularly those owning cars that are over 10 years old, to change their engine oil and carry out vehicle checks to reduce pollution across the country.





The Director-General of the Department of Pollution Control, Pralong Dumrongthai, inspected the Fit Auto service center, one of the many auto service centers taking part in a PM2.5 reduction project. The centers provide vehicle checks and changes engine oil for free, as 72.5% of air pollution is from car exhaust. Members of the public are invited to take their cars for servicing at more than 450 Pracharat auto service centers nationwide. The centers can serve some 150,000 vehicles, and they will provide free service until the end of this month. The department will analyse the project’s success before considering its extension.

The Department of Pollution Control is coordinating with the Royal Thai Police to limit the routes large trucks can use in an effort to ease the PM2.5 dust situation. One of the routes will run from a section of Ratchadapisek Road to Kanchanaphisek Road. The agencies will take measures to control open burning in Bangkok and other provinces. Anyone found burning in open areas will be arrested and fined.

The Department of Industrial Works will step up its efforts to inspect factories and reduce industrial emissions to help reduce levels of the ultra-fine dust particles.







