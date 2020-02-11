PM hails well-coordinated response to Korat shooting rampage

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has praised security forces for their well-coordinated response to the Korat mass shooting, saying it was not an easy operation.





The prime minister gave his comments while visiting hospitals in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima or Korat on Sunday morning.

“I have followed the developments and received reports since yesterday (February 8). I instructed local officers to take care of the situation and the safety of the people. At first, we were not able to launch the operation immediately until dispatches of security forces were completed. Then, I ordered police force, the army, provincial governor and my deputy, stressing on the need to step up the operation’s intensity gradually with timely measures. The main difficulty was a large number of people were inside; the use of weapons must be very careful.” Prayut said.

“The operation (to rescue the victims and hunt down the gunman) was not easy because it is a six-story building. The most important thing was how to rescue people. Finally, it ended on the LG floor (the basement). There are many small corners and blind spots inside. While the officers moved in, the gunman shot at will but officers did not know where people were hiding. I kept communicating with ministers, army chief and police chief all through the night. We are all working together in unity,” he added.

The prime minister said he would like to thank medical personnel and public health officials. He had been reported about blood supplies that had been prepared up to 1,700 units, exceeding the need for about 70-80 units.

“Thanks to those who donated blood,” he noted and added, “This is a lesson for everyone; for soldiers, police and myself. Everyone (in the security forces) has experienced intense situations but not at this scale. Therefore, there must be appropriated measure to ease the situation.

According to the prime minister, the government will take care of the costs of treatments for everyone. Compensations (for the victims) will be expedited by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security who has sent officials to assess.

“For funerals, they can be done after forensic examinations; the government will also take care of them,” Prayut continued.

The prime minister also called on the media to be more careful about their reporting.

“To members of the press, please report facts; (be careful of) any sensitive issues that could lead to conflicts or social discords. I beg you. We are already facing many problems; economic woes, security issues and many others. If we are so divisive, there will be no solutions to these problems,” he said.







