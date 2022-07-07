Mother of late Thai actress ‘Tangmo’ withdraws murder lawsuit

Panida Siriyootyotin, mother of late actress Pattaratida ‘Tangmo’ Patcharaveerapong, withdrew her murder lawsuit from the Nonthaburi Provincial Court in relation to the death of her daughter in the Chao Phraya River in February.

The lawsuit earlier targeted Tangmo's companions on the speedboat which they boarded in the river when the actress drowned. The lawsuit was lodged with support from Atchariya Ruengratanapong, head of the Help Crime Victims Club.







Due to the withdrawal, the court canceled a hearing date for the case on July 20.

Mr Atchariya said Ms Panida already withdrew the case and his club would have nothing to do with it anymore. He said he had done his best for the case.







Tangmo fell from the speedboat of one of her companions in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi province on the night of Feb 24 after they shared a riverside meal in nearby Pathum Thani province. (TNA)
































