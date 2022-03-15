Mother and lawyer request second autopsy of Thai actress ‘Tangmo’

The Justice Ministry invited experienced doctors from three hospitals to a committee to handle the second autopsy of actress Pattaratida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong and also asked Dr Khunying Porntip Rojanasunan to observe the examination as the late actress’s relatives suspect a “burn” on her chest.



Thanakrit Jit-areerat, secretary to the justice minister, said the ministry received a written request for the second autopsy from the lawyer of Tangmo’s mother and the Institute of Forensic Medicine which was responsible for the autopsy would set up a committee to handle the repeated examination.







Mr Thanakrit said the committee would comprise experienced doctors from Ramathibodi, Chulalongkorn and Thammasat hospitals and doctors of the Institute of Forensic Medicine. Besides, the ministry invited Dr Khunying Porntip who was a former director-general of the Central Institute of Forensic Science to observe the new autopsy.



The lawyer, Krissana Sriboonpimsuay, sought the new autopsy for suspecting a “burn” near the chest of Tangmo in addition to alleged injuries on her face and teeth. The new examination should clear all doubts in two weeks, Mr Thanakrit said. (TNA)



































