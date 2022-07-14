Most Thais observe religious events: Survey

A recent government survey shows most Buddhist people in Thailand intend to participate in religious activities throughout this month’s holidays, with some hoping events can be held online.

The Ministry of Culture has revealed the results from its survey on the general public’s perception of the Asalha Puja and the Beginning of Buddhist Lent holidays, observed by the Buddhist community. The survey, conducted in conjunction with Suan Dusit Poll, shows that 59.93% of the respondents intended to participate in ceremonies and activities.







68.44% of children, youth, and the general public who participated in the survey understood the importance of Asalha Puja Day as the day Lord Buddha gave his first sermon.

For Buddhist Lent Day, 77.79% of the respondents recognized this day as the start of the lent period, during which Buddhist monks are prohibited from spending nights outside of their monastery or temple grounds.





The respondents said the five activities they were most likely to observe were merit-making, almsgiving, abstaining from vices, candlelight processions at temples, and sermons. The respondents also wished for events to be held both in-person and online.

These results go in line with the Ministry of Culture’s intention to conserve Thai traditions. The ministry aims to create economic value with local cultures at the center. (NNT)

































