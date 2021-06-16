More than 100 hotels in Phuket with SHA+ ready for ‘sandbox’ reopening on July 1

The Thai Hotel Association’s Southern Chapter has confirmed that more than 100 hotels in Phuket have passed the SHA+, or Safety & Health Administration Plus standard, and are ready for the launch of the tourism ‘sandbox’ campaign in the province on July 1.

Association president Kongsak Khupongsakorn said over 100 hotels in Phuket, with a combined 10,000 rooms, are SHA+ certified, while 430 hotels, with over 40,000 rooms, are certified at SHA level. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) estimates that around 100,000 foreign tourists will enter Phuket in the first 3 months of the campaign and will typically occupy 2,000 to 3,000 rooms per day.







Meanwhile, deputy provincial governor Phichit Panupong said Phuket has stepped up preparations for the July 1 launch of its ‘Sandbox’ scheme, by rehearsing immigration and COVID-19 control measures to be implemented at its international airport, three seaports and security checkpoints on the road leading to the island.





He said foreigners from countries with a low or medium risk of COVID-19 transmission must produce a certificate of entry (COE) before boarding their plane. They will also be required to undergo a COVID-19 test immediately upon arrival, before being transferred to their pre-booked hotel. They must also submit proof of a COVID-19 health insurance policy of at least US$100,000, hotel booking documents and a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 test, carried out no more than 72 hours prior to traveling date. (NNT)

























