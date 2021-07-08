More Bangkok-Samui daily flights from July 15 to serve expected influx of tourists as island reopens

Bangkok Airways will begin operating three daily flights between Bangkok and Samui from 15 July, 2021, to coincide with the launch of the ‘Samui+’ programme.







The new schedule will operate as follows:

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Samui

Flight PG5125 departs Bangkok at 10.05 Hrs. and arrives at Samui at 11.35 Hrs.

Flight PG5151 departs Bangkok at 14.35 Hrs. and arrives at Samui at 16.05 Hrs.

Flight PG5171 departs Bangkok at 17.10 Hrs. and arrives at Samui at 18.40 Hrs.







Samui to Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi)

Flight PG5126 departs Samui at 12.15 Hrs. and arrives at Bangkok at 13.45 Hrs.

Flight PG5152 departs Samui at 16.45 Hrs. and arrives at Bangkok at 18.15 Hrs.

Flight PG5172 departs Samui at 19.20 Hrs. and arrives at Bangkok at 20.50 Hrs.







Passengers should note that in compliance with Ministry of Public Health’s and Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand’s safety measures and social distancing guidelines, the food and beverage service on flights is suspended as is the consumption of personal food and drink onboard.

Face masks must be worn by all passengers at all times during their flight.



















