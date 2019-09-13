Home supply giant Boonthavorn opens in Sattahip

Home improvement outlet Boonthavorn opened the doors of a brand new store in the Bang Saray area of Sattahip earlier this month. The company cited growing local customer demand, the strategic importance of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and the future expansion of U-Tapao airport as positive reasons for the new branch.

The opening event was chaired by Sattahip District Chief Officer Anucha Intasorn, who joined Boonthavorn CEO Sompong Daopiset in the ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 6. Attendees were treated to a mini-concert by pop star Tom Isara to celebrate the occasion.

Boonthavorn offers a wide range of household products, from bathroom and kitchen ware, to tiling, floor and wall coverings, indoor and outdoor furniture, and decor products from Danish manufacturer SCG Landscape. Local electric appliance dealer Numchai Home Electronics will also set up shop within the store and provide a total home shopping experience.

Customers can currently take advantage of an opening promotion which offers one lucky draw ticket for every 500 baht spent in the store. The top award is a one-baht gold necklace plus many other top prizes to be won.

Boonthavorn Sattahip is open daily from 08.00 – 19.00. Call 038 -932-8888 for more information.