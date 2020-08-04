Pattaya turns blue to mark HM Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother’s birthday

Pattaya-Naklua market was busy with shoppers looking to buy blue coloured clothing to wear during this whole month to mark and honour HM Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother on the auspicious occasion of her 88th birthday August 12.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Sonthaya Sribanyen, owner of the Poo Boutique, said that every year during the month of August Thais will come out to buy new blue coloured clothing to wear to the various functions organized by the public and private sector.

Our reporters roaming the marketplace on August 3 determined that the merchants did not raise their prices unfairly for the blue clothing. They also had enough in stock and did not need to hoard the goods.

Clothing styles varied from t-shirts to satin and chiffon blouses, and dresses of many designs, costing as low as 200 baht per piece.

The most popular being polo shirts because they can be worn for all occasions either with skirts or with trousers.

Sonthaya said, “August 12 every year is one of the most important days in Thai history when loyal subjects all over the country express their love and devotion to HM Queen Sirikit who has dedicated her entire life working for our country and for the betterment of the lives and welfare of her subjects.”

Loading…











