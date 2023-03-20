Missing Cesium-137 radioactive isotope cylinder found in Kabin Buri, Prachinburi

The Cesium-137 radioactive isotope cylinder that went missing last week has reportedly been recovered after officials inspected steel smelting plants in the Kabin Buri industrial area.

According to authorities, the radioactive isotope may have been sold as scrap and possibly mixed in with other metals.

Prachinburi Governor Ronnarong Nakornjinda, along with officials from the Office of Atoms for Peace and other relevant agencies, inspected two steel smelting plants in the Kabin Buri industrial area, where they recovered the missing material.







Following a thorough inspection, the Office of Atoms for Peace confirmed that the substances found at the steel smelting plant were indeed the Cesium-137.

Prachinburi provincial authorities later announced the closure of the smelting factory and implemented a lockdown of the area, ordering all employees to evacuate the facility as a safety precaution. (NNT)



























