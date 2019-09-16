Ministry presents Environmentally Sustainable City Awards

Bangkok – The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment has presented the annual Environmentally Sustainable City Awards to 107 provincial, district and sub-district municipalities nationwide at the Environmentally Sustainable City workshop.

The 107 qualified municipalities have all met four essential requirements and 34 indicators, such as the people’s well-being and happiness, sustainable environment, learning activities and the quality of management, with the objective of being on par with ASEAN and the international community.

The environmental impact has become more concerning due to urbanization and climate change. Exceptional awards were given to 52 municipalities, outstanding awards to 40 municipalities and respectable awards to 15 municipalities. In addition, nine cities received awards under the Green City project.

All 107 municipalities will jointly step up their environmental conservation efforts, encourage children to help protect the nation’s natural resources and environment, and deal with situations, such as flooding and threats to marine biodiversity.