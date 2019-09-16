Thailand becomes world’s biggest rubber exporter

Bangkok – The Department of Trade Negotiations (DTN) has disclosed that Thailand is the world’s largest rubber exporter, in part thanks to its free trade agreements with many countries.

Auramon Sapthaweetham, DTN Director General, disclosed that she had followed up on the situation of Thai rubber exports. In 2018, Thailand exported rubber worth over 4.6 billion US dollars, which accounted for 1.82 percent of total Thai exports. China was the biggest market, importing Thai rubber worth 1.96 billion US dollars, 43 percent of total Thai rubber exports. Other major markets were Southeast Asian nations, the United States, Japan and South Korea.

The rubber export leadership resulted in part from Thailand’s 13 free trade agreements with 18 countries, providing trade opportunities which help boost the export of Thai rubber products.