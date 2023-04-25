Agencies collaborate to ensure equal healthcare for prisoners

The Ministry of Public Health, the Department of Corrections, and the National Health Security Office (NHSO) have announced measures to provide equitable healthcare access to prisoners nationwide.

This collaboration legally binds the Department of Disease Control (DDC) and the Department of Corrections to take adaptive measures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases among the 260,000 prisoners in overpopulated spaces.







The framework’s provisions focus on the prevention of diseases such as tuberculosis, syphilis, AIDS and Hepatitis B, as well as other respiratory diseases by providing vaccinations against influenza and COVID-19.

The joint project aims to affirm that prisoners have equal rights to medical treatment, with special attention given to those at higher risk such as seniors.







Ayuth Sintoppan, Director-General of the Department of Corrections, earlier said meeting global standards has become more challenging due to the current prisoner count, which stands at more than 266,339. However, he affirmed that all related units will work to the best of their effort to ensure the project is carried out successfully.

The Department of Corrections reported 33 infectious outbreaks in prisons last year. (NNT)















