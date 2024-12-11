Minister Maris visits Australia’s Adelaide to strengthen bilateral cooperation

AUSTRALIA – Maris Sangiampongsa, Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited Adelaide to enhance bilateral relations and explore collaborative opportunities with the state of South Australia. He met with the state’s authorities, to discuss Thailand’s focus on three key areas: food security, energy security, and human security.

Minister Maris highlighted South Australia’s expertise in sustainable agriculture, noting its potential to bolster food security through shared knowledge and practices. He also acknowledged the state’s advancements in alternative energy, particularly in hydrogen technology, solar, and wind energy, aligning with Thailand’s goals in energy security.







Australia’s ambition to lead in renewable energy presents an opportunity for Thailand to collaborate in research, production, and market development. This partnership could extend to the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), where Thailand plays a significant role alongside India.

On human security, Minister Maris emphasized Thailand’s strengths in healthcare and its commitment to Universal Health Coverage, a priority for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. He suggested that South Australia could partner with Thailand to enhance human security initiatives.







During his visit, Minister Maris toured the Waite Campus of the University of Adelaide, a leading center for research and education in smart agriculture and Southern Hemisphere farming. The campus focuses on global research in areas like plant biotechnology and natural resource sciences. The Minister expressed interest in fostering collaborations in science and agricultural technology, encouraging private sector involvement to drive effective partnerships.

Minister Maris also met with Peter Malinauskas, Premier of South Australia, to discuss renewable energy initiatives. They explored opportunities for Thai businesses to engage with South Australian leaders, aiming to advance renewable energy projects and consider relocating production bases to Thailand to achieve tangible outcomes. (NNT)











































