Five workers found dead in fermented fish pond

PHETCHABUN, Thailand – Five workers were found dead inside a fish fermentation pond at a factory in Phetchabun province, Dec 11.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the workers may have inhaled toxic gases and lost consciousness.

Rescue workers had to open the factory roof to ventilate the area before retrieving the bodies. The strong smell of the fermented fish made the rescue operation difficult and caused dizziness among the rescuers.







Medical examiners concluded that the victims died from asphyxiation due to the high concentration of toxic gases in the fermentation pond. The police are awaiting the results of a detailed autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The factory owner had reportedly instructed the workers to clean the fermentation ponds in preparation for a new batch of fermented fish. When the owner couldn’t reach the workers, they contacted the police who subsequently discovered the bodies.







The Pollution Control Department is set to conduct air quality tests at the scene to determine if the concentration of toxic gases exceeded legal limits.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Weerachai Phutdhawong, an organic chemistry expert from Kasetsart University, explained on social media that the fermentation process in fish paste production can generate toxic gases such as hydrogen sulfide. Inhaling high concentrations of this gas can lead to loss of consciousness and death, especially in enclosed spaces with poor ventilation. (TNA)



































