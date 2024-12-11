Thais residing illegally in South Korea urged to report to Immigration Office for repatriation

SOUTH KOREA – The Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, has urged Thai nationals residing illegally in South Korea to voluntarily report to the Immigration Office for repatriation from now until January 31, 2025. During this period, fines for overstaying will be waived, and restrictions on re-entering South Korea in the future will be relaxed for those who comply.

Thai nationals opting for voluntary repatriation can report either online or in person at the Immigration Office. Advance notice, ranging from 3 to 15 days before departure, is required. Individuals must have a valid passport and a booked flight ticket. On the departure day, mandatory screening will take place at Incheon International Airport at designated areas in Terminals 1 and 2 at least four hours before flight time.







Certain groups are ineligible for the program, including those who overstayed after September 30, 2024, entered South Korea illegally, used fraudulent passports, committed criminal offenses, or violated deportation orders. Individuals needing to postpone their departure must submit a request at their local Immigration Office within the specified period.

The embassy has provided detailed instructions for reporting, including online registration through http://hikorea.go.kr and in-person procedures at Immigration Offices. (NNT)



































