PTT Oil and Retail plans budget hotels at petrol stations

PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) is reviving its plan to build budget hotels within its petrol stations and add community malls for tourists as part of its non-oil business expansion strategy. OR is in the process of seeking a business consultant for the hotel project, with a selection of a hotel chain operator to follow.

These budget hotels, with 50 to 100 rooms, will cater to budget-conscious travelers and serve OR sales representatives during upcountry trips. The hotels will offer various goods and services nearby, including food and beverage shops, convenience stores, and laundry services. OR also plans to incorporate wellness, healthcare, and beauty businesses at its petrol stations. The budget for the hotel project will become more apparent in June of next year.







OR has been contemplating the idea of developing budget hotels within petrol stations from 2016 to 2017 but has faced delays due to concerns and issues related to its parent company, PTT Plc. With a focus on expanding non-oil businesses, OR is also looking to launch a total image revamp of some petrol stations, turning them into community malls with no fuel service.

As of the end of September, OR and its partners operated 2,594 petrol stations nationwide, along with 4,432 coffee shops under the Amazon brand and 2,277 convenience stores.







The major project will be supported by OR’s 2024 investment budget, with a focus on electric mobility, renewable energy, lifestyle businesses, and innovative and digital ventures. OR is also exploring partnerships in personal care and food supplements, anticipating an investment exceeding one billion baht for this new business segment. (NNT)



























