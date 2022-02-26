Microsoft signs memorandum in support of Thailand 4.0

Microsoft Asia has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in support of Thailand’s digital transition and affirmed its commitment to Thailand 4.0. The signing was witnessed by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Ahmed Mazari, president of Microsoft Asia, and executives of Microsoft (Thailand) Co Ltd met with the prime minister for the signing. The MOU is between Microsoft (Thailand), Microsoft Operations Pte Ltd Singapore, and the Office of the Council of State.



Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said Microsoft has continually invested in the region, adding that the company has committed to multiple areas of investment in Thailand and discussions are ongoing.

Chaiwut noted that the MOU illustrated Microsoft’s commitment to digital transitions and to training public and private personnel in Thailand. He also said the company will support services under the Thailand 4.0 drive and back Thailand’s aspirations to become a digital center.(NNT)









































