Crystal meth hauls wash ashore in Chanthaburi

Crystal methamphetamine, also known as “ice” weighing over 60 kilograms washed ashore in multiple locations in the eastern province of Chanthaburi.

It is initially believed that suspected traffickers dumped the illegal drug into the sea to evade inspection.







Staff at a hotel in Tha Mai district reported to authorities that they found a black plastic bag containing white crystalline substances resembling narcotics washed ashore.

Upon inspection, police discovered that the plastic bag contained packs of crystalline substances, confirmed to be crystal meth weighing over 20 kilograms in total.







Meanwhile, villagers also reported finding plastic bags washed ashore in Na Yai Am district. Twenty kilograms of crystal meth were found in the bags. Two day earlier, another 20 kilograms of crystal meth were also found in similar black plastic bags at a nearby location.

It is suspected that drug traffickers disposed of the illegal drug by throwing it into the sea when they encountered patrol boats. Police are expediting investigations to apprehend the perpetrators and pursue legal action. (TNA)































