MFA invites Thai government agencies to explore ways to support candidatures to HRC and UNESCO Executive Board

Ms. Pinsuda Jayanama, Director-General of the Department of International Organizations, chaired the first meeting in 2024 of the Subcommittee on Thailand’s candidatures and candidatures of Thai nationals to international organizations on 28 June 2024.







The meeting explored ways to support Thailand’s candidatures to international organisations and discussed Thailand’s future candidatures and candidatures of Thai nationals to international organizations. The preparation and planning will ensure Thailand’s success in elections to international organizations and assist in the promotion of Thailand’s role in international fora.

Currently, the key elections, for which Thailand has presented its candidatures in the near future, are the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) for the term 2025-2027 and the Executive Board of UNESCO (UNESCO EB) for the term 2025-2029 at the elections to be held in October 2024 and November 2025, respectively. (MFA)



















































