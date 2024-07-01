Thailand’s Ambassador to United Nations elected as Chair of 57th Session of Uncitral

H.E. Mrs. Vilawan Mangklatanakul, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Thailand to the United Nations Offices in Vienna, was elected as the Chair of the 57th Session of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) on 24 June 2024.







The UNCITRAL, established in 1966, was mandated to promote harmonization and modernization of the law of international trade. It promotes the use and adoption of legislative and non-legislative instruments in a number of key areas of commercial law as well as facilitates international trade by removing legal obstacles, thereby fostering environment for global commerce.

The annual sessional meeting of the UNCITRAL is crucial for the member states to discuss, negotiate, and adopt international trade law instruments, which are often the result of extensive work and negotiation over several years by the working groups.







The current annual session is scheduled from 24 June – 12 July is expected to conclude discussion and adopt legislative documents such as draft model law of warehouse receipts, draft model clauses on specialized express dispute resolution, draft provisions on automated contracting and draft statute of an advisory center. (MFA)









































