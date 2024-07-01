‘Senior Officials’ Meeting of the Ayeyawady – Chao Phraya – Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy’ in Bangkok

Ms. Rujikorn Saengchantr, Acting Director-General of the Department of International Economic Affairs and Thailand’s SOM Leader for Mekong Cooperation, led the Thai delegation to attend the Senior Officials’ Meeting of the Ayeyawady – Chao Phraya – Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS Senior Officials’ Meeting: ACMECS SOM) in Bangkok on 26 June 2024.







The Meeting, which was organised by Thailand in the capacity of the host of the ACMECS Interim Secretariat and chaired by Mr. Somboun Syhanath, Director General of Economic Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Lao PDR as the current chair of ACMECS, has reviewed the implementation of ACMECS Master Plan (2019-2023) and discussed the drafting of the new Master Plan. The Meeting also discussed the preparation for the 10th ACMECS Summit, which is planned to be held towards the end of this year. In addition, the Meeting has followed up on the progress of the ACMECS Interim Secretariat as well as acknowledged the upcoming launching ceremony of the ACMECS logo and website which will be held in July 2024 in Bangkok. (MFA)















































