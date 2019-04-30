Mass transport arranged for people attending royal coronation ceremony

Bangkok – The government has implemented measures to facilitate travel for people wishing to attend the royal coronation ceremony on May 5. The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) will provide air-conditioned shuttle buses for 11 routes at various spots from 6 a.m. until midnight or until all people are transferred out of the area. Meanwhile, the Purple Line MRT for the Taopoon – Bang Yai route and the Blue Line MRT for the Hua Lamphong – Bang Sue route as well as Airport Link will provide free service throughout the day from 6 a.m. until midnight or until there will be no stranded passengers.

On May 1-4 and 7, the BMTA shuttle buses will run from 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. or until all people leave Sanam Luang. On May 6, the shuttle buses will run from 9 a.m. until midnight.

The Department of Land Transport will also provide public transport and taxi drivers with information on the routes and additional pick-up points.

Meanwhile the Office of the Permanent Secretary for the Prime Minister’s Office has organized a large arch with a coronation symbol to allow people to take historical photos from May 1-7. The Metropolitan Electricity Authority will decorate the arch with lights for people to take photos at night time.