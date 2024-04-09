Chiang Mai governor issues ‘work from home’ policies amid hazardous air pollution

Tuesday marks the first day of Chiang Mai province’s implementation of work from home policies after facing hazardous air pollution and consecutively ranking as the world’s worst air quality for several days.

The provincial governor, Nirat Pongsitthithaworn issued an announcement, instructing all state agencies to adopt work from home or remote work systems without affecting the public.







Some government employees are required to be present to provide essential services such as document processing and handling various complaints.

Private companies, business establishments are encouraged to allow employees to work from home if it doesn’t impact operations.

This directive is effective for three days from April 9 to 11.







Meanwhile, the Chiang Mai Provincial Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation organized a “Big Clean Day” to clean the streets, water trees, and spray mist at the Three Kings Monument Square to increase humidity in the air. Simultaneously, municipal executives and staff expedited street cleaning by using water to wash roads and reduce dust at the Chiang Mai Bus Terminal 3 to instill confidence in both residents and tourists. (TNA)































