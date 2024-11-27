Thai Airways to offer new shares at THB 4.48 from December 6-12

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) is progressing with its rehabilitation plan by announcing the issuance of new common shares priced at THB 4.48 each. The sale is scheduled for December 6-12, 2024, as part of its financial restructuring aimed at strengthening its financial foundation and supporting sustainable growth.

Details of the Share Offering

Number of shares: Up to 9.822 billion

Target groups:

Existing shareholders as of October 31, 2024 (record date)

Company employees

Private placement (if shares remain available)

Price: THB 4.48 per share

Purchase channels: Through authorized securities managers and distributors

Success in Debt-to-Equity Conversion







Thai Airways has achieved significant progress in its debt-to-equity conversion, restructuring a total of THB 53.45 billion in debt and allocating 20.989 billion shares. This initiative is expected to bring the company’s shareholder equity into positive territory by the end of 2024.

Performance Highlights for the First Nine Months of 2024

Passenger numbers: 11.62 million, a 14.7% increase compared to 2023

Passenger production capacity: Increased by 19.2%

EBITDA: THB 33.74 billion

Future Plans and Goals







Thai Airways aims to relist on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) by the second quarter of 2025. As part of its strategic focus, the company will enhance its infrastructure and operational efficiency to compete in the global aviation industry.

Under the theme “Fly for The New Pride,” Thai Airways is committed to sustainable growth, restoring investor confidence, and delivering exceptional travel experiences for passengers worldwide. (TNA)









































