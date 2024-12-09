Udon Thani health officials confirm ‘Ping Chayada’ died from blood infection and fungal infection, not confirming death from neck massage

UDON THANI, Thailand – Udon Thani health authorities have officially revealed the cause of death for “Ping Chayada,” the popular truck parade singer, as a blood infection with accompanying fungal infection, 9 Dec. In a press briefing, Udon Thani Public Health Officer Dr. Somchaichot Piyawatwela explained the results of the autopsy.

Although the singer’s family had concerns regarding the alleged neck massage, which might have caused nerve damage and paralysis, health officials did not confirm that the massage led to her death. Authorities also cleared the massage shop, confirming that it was properly licensed and all therapists were qualified. The shop remains open, though temporarily closed by the owner.







Dr. Somchai stated that the investigation into the cause of death continues, with no charges against anyone at this stage. Udon Thani police have been collecting evidence after the singer’s mother filed a complaint on November 29. In a related inspection, officials confirmed the massage shop complied with health regulations, and the owner clarified that neck manipulation should not be performed unless the therapist is highly trained.

The tragic incident has brought attention to the risks of neck massages, with experts emphasizing that improper techniques could lead to severe injury, including paralysis and even death, as the neck contains vital blood vessels and nerves. The autopsy results and ongoing investigations have raised concerns regarding the safety practices in some massage shops, especially when therapists use unapproved techniques.

The atmosphere surrounding the singer’s funeral in Phibun Ruk district was filled with sorrow, as the mother, family members and close friends gathered for prayers, awaiting the final rites. (TNA)









































