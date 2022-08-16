Malaysian Ambassador discusses medical cannabis with Health Minister of Thailand

Thai authorities are now discussing the matter of medical cannabis with their Malaysian counterparts. The latter have become engaged in legal efforts to enable the medical use of cannabis. Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul is now looking to welcome his Malaysian counterpart to Thailand for a discussion on the matter.







Mr. Anutin has engaged H.E. DatoJojie Samuel, the Malaysian ambassador to Thailand, on the matter of Thailand’s medical cannabis policy. The two exchanged their thoughts on the pros and cons of using cannabis and hemp in medicine and how to address public concerns about said use.

According to Mr. Anutin, Malaysia’s health ministry is working to enable the use of cannabis and hemp in medicine. If Malaysia announces the use of cannabis in medicine, it will become the second nation in Asia to remove cannabis from the ‘narcotic’ classification.







The health minister said the use of cannabis in Thailand is regulated by laws that prevent misuse. He added that everybody needs to follow these laws so that order may be created in society. He also addressed the Bangkok governor’s mention of cannabis scent in public spaces during his live streaming. Mr. Anutin said he welcomed the governor’s report and the health ministry will work with the competent agency to inspect these cases.(NNT)

































