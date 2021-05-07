Pattaya condo bosses urged to prevent parties, gatherings

Chonburi asked condominium and apartment managers to ensure residents aren’t holding private parties or group activities as the province combats the coronavirus third wave.

The Public Health Department on May 6 issued the request amid a steady trickle of reports about people partying at home while bars, restaurants, parks and other public facilities are closed.







The emergency decree prohibits any gatherings of more than 20 people, but health authorities want to snuff out even small groups getting together.

The order also applies to condominium staffers, the province said.























