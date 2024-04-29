Major cadmium waste relocation effort set to begin

The government is set to begin the process of relocating 270 tons of cadmium waste back to Tak province on Monday (Apr 29), in an operation overseen by the Ministry of Industry. The waste, currently stored at J&B Metal Co., Ltd. in Samut Sakhon and Lor LohaThai Metal Co., Ltd. in Bangkok, will be transported in a carefully coordinated effort to ensure environmental safety.

The transport plan involves J&B Metal using four trailers to move 120 tons of cadmium and Lor LohaThai deploying six 10-wheel trucks for the remaining 150 tons. A stringent inspection regime will precede the departure of these vehicles to prevent any risk of leakage or environmental contamination.







The upcoming movement of cadmium is part of an effort to return a total of 12,800 tons of hazardous waste from industrial hubs in Samut Sakhon and Chonburi to safer, designated storage facilities in Tak. The daily transfer will utilize 30 vehicles and is scheduled to continue until June 17. During this period, the waste will be temporarily housed at nearby warehouses due to ongoing maintenance at the primary disposal site, pit No. 5. The complete encapsulation and secure landfilling of the waste is planned for completion by September 30.

The Ministry of Industry has confirmed that all involved parties, including the Department of Industrial Works and the Department of Primary Industries and Mines, are fully aligned with the operational guidelines to manage this sensitive environmental task efficiently. (NNT)





































