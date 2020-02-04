Mahidol University sends scientists to Antarctica

Mahidol University has sent scientists to install cosmic ray measuring equipment in Antarctica in order to study the climate that affects all humans.





Mahidol University has announced its dispatch of scientists to Antarctica under the concept of “Aim Far: Research in Antarctica”, which is a collaboration of educational institutions both domestic and international, especially those in Australia that are providing financial support for this research.

Alejandro Rivera Saiz, a lecturer at the Department of Physics, and Pradiphat Muangha, a PhD student in Physics, left on their journey on January 11, 2020. They will install cosmic ray measuring equipment at Mawson station in Antarctica, to study the climate and build a collaborative network with the international cosmic ray and space physics research groups that will help enhance the group’s capacity to carry out research in space physics in Thailand.