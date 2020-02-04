Unhealthy smog levels detected in Bangkok’s 33 areas

BANGKOK — The levels of particulate matter breached its safe threshold in 33 areas of the capital as City Hall officials were cleaning roads, spraying water and controlling construction sites to cope with the air pollution.







The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported that the levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometers and less in diameter (PM2.5) were at 54-77 micrograms per cubic meter of air over the past 24 hours. The safe threshold is at 50mcg.

Unsafe PM2.5 levels were measured in Ratchathewi, Samphanthawong, Phaya Thai, Wang Thonglang, Pathumwan, Bang Rak, Yannawa, Chatuchak, Bang Kapi, Lat Krabang, Thon Buri, Klong San, Bangkok Noi, Phasicharoen, Bang Khen, Bang Phlat, Bang Khunthian, Phra Nakhon, Sathon, Klong Toey, Bang Sue, Laksi, SuanLuang, Lat Phrao, HuaiKhwang, Saphan Sung, PomprapSattruphai, Bang Kae, Chom Thong, Don Muang, Din Daeng, Phra Khanong, and Rat Burana districts.

People were advised to stay indoors, especially elderly people, children and respiratory patients.

BMA permanent secretary Silapasuay Raweesangsoon said BMA officials were trying to reduce PM2.5 by cleaning roads, controlling construction sites and spraying water from high rises.