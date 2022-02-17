Mae Ramphueng beach in Rayong unsafe for recreational activities

The Rayong Pollution Control Center has declared seawater areas around Mae Ramphueng beach temporarily unsafe for recreational activities, after the area became contaminated by two oil spills in recent weeks.

According to the center, officials have been conducting tests to assure public safety following the spill incidents off the province’s coast. Recent tests found that samples from some locations were contaminated with levels of petroleum hydrocarbons that were above levels considered safe for swimming or water activities. The samples were collected from areas near Muban Sabai Sabai Resort and Lan Hin Khao. Local air quality is still considered safe, though officials have detected faint petrol odors emanating from these locations.



The provincial fisheries office meanwhile said no hazardous contamination was found among local marine life in the area, while assuring that local seafood remains safe for public consumption.

Sophon Thongdee, director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, also reported that authorities have found no traces of oil slick from the second incident in Khao Laem Ya–Mu Ko Samet National Park. An oil sheen was spotted in Hua Rot canal near Mae Ramphueng beach but no chemical hazards were detected. Officials will continue to inspect the region to ensure public safety and assess the environmental impact of the oil spill incidents that occurred on January 25 and February 10. (NNT)































