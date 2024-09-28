Mae Fah Luang Foundation awarded SX Shaper Award for environmental sustainability

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Mae Fah Luang Foundation has been awarded the SX Shaper Award for contributing to environmental sustainability and community development. The foundation, established in 1972 by Her Royal Highness Princess Srinagarindra, the late Princess Mother of King Rama IX, aims to improve the quality of life for hill tribes in Thailand through health, education, and livelihood development initiatives.

The award, presented at the Sustainability Expo 2024, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), recognizes individuals or organizations that have made significant positive changes in sustainability and community support. The foundation has focused on empowering local communities to become self-reliant and independent, guided by the principle of “helping people to help themselves.” Over the years, its efforts have resulted in a remarkable increase in forest coverage, now reaching 90% in some areas.



In recent years, the foundation has also been working to reduce its environmental footprint. It has cut energy consumption by 36% and increased the use of alternative fuels by 45% over the past five years, with a long-term goal of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2065. The commitment to sustainability aligns with the foundation’s broader mission to balance community well-being with environmental conservation.

The Mae Fah Luang Foundation has been widely recognized for its work, including receiving praise from UNESCO, which named Princess Srinagarindra a “great personality in public service” in the fields of education, applied science, and environmental development in 2000. (NNT)







































