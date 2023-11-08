M Vision to host ‘Thailand Mobile Expo’ at The PlayYard in Phuket Nov 14-19

M Vision, the company known for organizing the Thailand Mobile Expo, is venturing into new waters by hosting its inaugural Thailand Boat Expo in Phuket. Aimed at tapping into the recovering tourism sector, the expo is a strategic move to diversify M Vision’s revenue amid a saturated smartphone market.







The event, backed by local Phuket authorities, has been allocated a budget of 20 million baht and is set to run from November 14-19 at The PlayYard, Phuket. It’s positioned as a one-stop hub for boating and water sports enthusiasts from Phuket and its surrounding provinces like Krabi, Phangnga, and Surat Thani.

Phuket’s status as a top-tier global tourist destination is underscored by expectations of 14 million visitors this year, representing a 259% increase from the previous year, signaling a strong post-pandemic recovery.







The Thailand Boat Expo aims to become a fixture in the industry, offering the latest trends and networking opportunities. M Vision’s CEO has expressed ambitions to expand the event to match the scale of major international boat shows within three years.

The expo promises an array of attractions, including Yona Beach Club, the world’s first floating beach club. The event is anticipated to be a vibrant festival with activities extending from the beach to the sea, aimed at enhancing visitor engagement and contributing to the local economy. (NNT)



























