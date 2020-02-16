Scoring good for some, abysmal for others

PSC Golf from Billabong

Friday, Feb. 14th Burapha C & D Stableford

C and D at Burapha for a change and what a difference it was to play. It is a much harder 18 holes of golf than the A and B loops.





The course was in great condition with fast greens and in reality there was nothing you could fault, although it was a slow day out there, and hot until the breeze came up on the back nine and made it a pleasant day.

We had 5 groups playing and the scoring was very good for some and abysmal for others.

We had a count back for the minor placings, all on 35 points, with Steve the consistent Giles taking 4th place. Gerry Grocott took 3rd and Nial Stuart took 2nd.

The French connection came out with the cream of the crop, Thiery Petrement, taking the top spot with a fine 38 points. That is a great score around this course.

There were two 2s coming from Thiery Petrement and Andrew Woodall.







