Prime Minister announces delay in discussing 10,000 baht economic stimulus phase 2

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra revealed that the 10,000 Baht economic stimulus plan for seniors, or Phase 2 of the program, would not be on the Cabinet’s agenda on December 3.







The government is still reviewing the legal details before proceeding with the proposal. The Prime Minister clarified that there were no other obstacles, but the Ministry of Finance is carefully examining the necessary legal aspects before advancing the plan.

The 10,000 Baht stimulus initiative is part of the government’s efforts to boost the economy in 2024. The announcement comes after previous discussions on financial aid for senior citizens, aiming to provide economic relief and stimulate spending.









































