Lone robber sweeps 50 baht weight of gold from popular Chiang Mai mall within 2 minutes

A lone thief robbed a gold shop in a prominent mall in Chiang Mai, making off with over 50 baht weight of gold worth about two million baht in just 1 minute and 40 seconds. Authorities are now in pursuit of the suspect.

On July 8 at approximately 11:40 AM, a thin, tall male suspect wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, hat, and face mask to conceal his identity, entered a gold shop on the second floor of a well-known shopping center in Chiang Mai province.

He demanded gold from the staff, but when an employee panicked and pressed the alarm button, the robber proceeded to sweep gold items off the display shelves, focusing on 10-baht weight gold necklaces.







It’s estimated he stole no less than 50 baht weight of gold before fleeing the mall and escaping in a white sedan on the Chiang Mai-Lampang road.

Pol. Maj. Gen.Weerachon Boontawee, Deputy Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 5, and Pol. Maj. Gen.Tawatchai Pongvivattanachai, Chief of Chiang Mai Provincial Police, inspected the crime scene and revealed that the suspect had likely scouted the area several times and had meticulously planned the heist, given that it was executed in just 1 minute and 40 seconds. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage and actively pursuing the suspect. (TNA)





































