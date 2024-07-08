Their Majesties donate relief supplies to fire victims of Trok Pho community on Yaowarat road, Bangkok

Their Majesties, the King and Queen, have expressed their concern for the victims of a severe fire that devastated the Trok Pho community on Yaowarat road in Samphanthawong district on Saturday night. The royal couple donated relief supplies, delivered by Privy Council member Air Chief Marshal Jom Rungsawang to those affected by the blaze.

The fire, which ignited around 8.40 p.m., was subdued by 11:16 p.m. after intense efforts by approximately 40 fire engines. While there were no reported fatalities, one person remains missing, and 30 others, primarily elderly residents, needed medical treatment for respiratory issues from smoke inhalation.







Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has directed authorities to provide necessary support to those impacted. Over 260 individuals, including many migrant workers, have registered for assistance at the Samphanthawong District Office. Most displaced residents have sought refuge in local temples and schools, with some receiving accommodation from their employers.

The blaze extensively damaged the densely packed community, consisting of about 60 wooden houses, two hotels, and various commercial buildings.









Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt confirmed assistance for all affected, particularly migrant workers, and announced that traffic on Yaowarat road would be restored by Monday (July 8).

Plabplachai 2 Police Station Chief Pol. Col. Withawat Khengkhoom said authorities are investigating the fire’s origins, with preliminary indications suggesting it may have been triggered by explosions from electrical transformers. (NNT)





































