Local Thai dishes to feature at APEC Leaders’ reception

The upcoming APEC Economic Leaders’ Week will be a golden opportunity for Thailand to show the world its capacities, including the world-famous Thai cuisine. A menu featuring local and innovative dishes has been specially created for the reception dinner of country leaders and businesspersons, all made from locally sourced ingredients.

Local dishes featuring ingredients from all parts of Thailand have been selected for the reception of APEC Economic Leaders’ Week participants, cooked to perfection using traditional and innovative techniques.







Chef Chumpol Jangprai has created this special menu to highlight local ingredients and showcase the country’s abundance of food resources.

Highlight dishes from this menu include a rainbow lobster from Phuket, which has long been a popular dish among tourists for its firm and tasty meat.

A tasting menu featuring local dishes from all regions of Thailand will feature four bite-size dishes served on a map of Thailand. These dishes include crispy Khao Soi noodles from the north, an option between grilled Korat Wagyu beef or grilled catfish with sweet and savory Sadao sauce, river prawn croquette, and Golek chicken. (TEMP10112218)







Kratong Thong or bite-size crispy golden cups will be served as an appetizer with farmed caviar from Doi Inthanon Royal Project in Chiang Mai. (TEMP10112219)

The dessert will be a reimagining of Khanom Mo Kaeng taro and egg custard dish made into a mille-feuille, served alongside a scoop of ice cream. This dish will be made with low-carb flour, fragrant taro from Saraburi, mountain taro from the northern region, and palm sugar from Phetchaburi. (TEMP10112217)







The ingredients used to make all these dishes will be locally sourced from farms in Thailand, including items registered as geographical indication (GI) products, in order to present Thailand’s capacity as the kitchen of the world. (NNT)

































