List of locations that announced cancelation of Songkran 2021 festivities in Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide the following updates for travelers regarding the cancellation of Songkran 2021 festivities in different locations in Thailand, as part of the nationwide effort to curb the spread of the recent community transmission of COVID-19.







Cancelled

-TAT’s Amazing Songkran Festival 2021 at the Airport Rail Link Makkasan Station, Bangkok.

-Amazing Songkran Buri Ram presented by Chang



-Bangkok’s Songkran activities at Lan Khon Muang Plaza, as well as Songkran activities in other districts. In addition, all special activities to be organised in Khlong Ong Ang have also been cancelled.

Please note that this is a living document, which the TAT Newsroom will update as new information becomes available regarding the cancellation of Songkran 2021 festivities.

TAT would like to remind all of you to stay safe this holiday season, prepare for the time when travel and tourism returns, and we can all celebrate Songkran in style with our beloved family and friends.







TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (www.tatnews.org); Facebook (tatnews.org); and Twitter (Tatnews_Org).

For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand's tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.














