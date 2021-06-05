Lenders asked to cut down on repayment or extend loan period to help affected Thais

The Finance Ministry’s Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) has called on pico-finance operators to help borrowers, especially since everyone is struggling due to the ongoing third wave of COVID-19.

FPO Director-General Kulaya Tantitemit said this latest wave has hit the economy very hard, affecting jobs and people’s daily lives.







She urged pico lenders to help ease borrowers’ burdens by cutting down on repayment amounts or extending the repayment period, turning short-term debts into long-term ones and granting debt moratoria or reducing the interest rates.

The director-general said pico lenders have until June 30 to submit their financial statement for the 2019 fiscal year, adding that the FPO hopes this will help borrowers overcome the COVID-19 crisis. (NNT)

























