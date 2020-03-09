Leatherback turtles hatch in Phuket, first time in six years

PHUKET – Leatherback turtles have hatched on a beach in Phuket province for the first time in six years, with two more nests expected to yield hatchlings soon.







The birth of Leatherback turtles, for the first time in six years, has excited locals in Talang district of Phuket, who counted a total 43 hatch and make it to the sea, out of a total 92 eggs.

Officials removed several that were unable to break out of their shells for closer care and eventual release.

The eggs were originally laid at Nai Thon beach, before being moved to Sirinat National Park for closer monitoring. Eggs in two more nests in the area of Mai Kao beach are expected to hatch next week, with another in April.











