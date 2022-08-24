Latest Anamai Poll suggests increased cooperation in Covid measures among Thais

The latest survey from the Department of Health shows better adoption of COVID-19 preventative measures among Thai people. The department asks everyone to continue practicing these measures to help protect the most vulnerable.

The Department of Health has released the results from its latest edition of Anamai Poll, which shows increased cooperation among the general public regarding their personal protective measures against COVID-19. The poll shows that the number of people wearing face masks increased from 94.2% to 95.5%.







The practice of hand hygiene, including hand washing before eating, increased from 86.9% to 88.4%.

Social distancing was more commonly practiced, raising from 86.3% to 87.2%.

Most of the respondents, at 93.3%, said they witnessed more students wearing masks around their peers, 92.7% witnessed more people wearing masks around the elderly and sick people, and 92.2% witnessed people wearing masks when around other people.

Department of Health Director General Dr. Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai asked the general public to continue practicing personal protective measures, despite the improved situation and more disease control measures being relaxed.







He said people should properly wear a mask whenever they feel sick, whenever they are around sick people, the elderly, people with chronic diseases, and whenever they cannot observe adequate physical distancing.

The general public is encouraged to frequently wash their hands and avoid visiting crowded areas.

The Department of Health advises the general public to immediately take an antigen test after exhibiting suspicious symptoms or take a test 3-5 days after being exposed to a COVID-19 patient. (NNT)

































