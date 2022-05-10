Laos will reopen checkpoints for citizens and foreigners in June

Lao PDR has lifted COVID-19 entry restrictions for fully vaccinated tourists, following a drop in coronavirus cases and deaths.

In 2020, there were 80% fewer international visitors to Laos than there were in 2019 when 4.7 million foreign tourists visited the country.



Thipphakone Chanthavongsa, deputy minister and deputy head of the Lao Prime Minister’s Office said international checkpoints will reopen for Laotian citizens and foreigners who are fully vaccinated.

However, Laotian officials said those who have not been immunized must produce a rapid antigen test result issued within 48 hours of leaving their home country. Tourists will also be responsible for their own medical treatment if they test positive for COVID-19 while in the country.







Chiang Khong district chief Wirun Sitthiwong said the district would be ready to reopen its border checkpoint at the 4th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge connecting with Huay Xai district in Laos on June 1, if approved.

Wirun added that those entering Chiang Khong from Laos will be required to take an antigen test as a precaution against cross-border transmission.



According to Khathasit Nuengla, chief of Chiang Rai’s Chiang Saen district, which also borders Laos, the border checkpoint at Ban Sop Ruak – opposite Laos’ Ton Pheung district – is now prepared to reopen to tourists on June 1.

Pol Col Somkiat Sonjai, chief of the Nakhon Phanom immigration office, said he was ready for the reopening of the border checkpoint on the 3rd Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge next month. (NNT)

































