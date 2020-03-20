Laos closes border checkpoints connecting Vietnam and Thailand on Covid-19 alert

BUENG KAN – Lao authorities ordered closure of border checkpoints, connecting Vietnam and Thailand’s Bueng Kan province temporarily to prevent the spread of Covid-19.





Bolikhamxay governor ordered closure of the border checkpoints until the outbreak situation returns to normal. Lao authorities cooperated with Thai counterparts and instructed people to strictly follow the regulation.

However, only Baan Phan Lam customs checkpoint, linking Thailand’ BuengKan and Pakxan town in Bolikhamxay province of Lao PDR will remain opened from Friday.

Closure of border checkpoints will have an impact on both Thai and Lao people in terms of trade and labour.

Local people in Lao are crossing borders to stock up on consumer goods, particularly fuel before the closure is put into effect tomorrow. (TNA)












